Trump Targets Law Firm in Post-Election Retribution

In a new chapter of political retribution, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the suspension of security clearances for lawyers at Covington & Burling, a prominent Washington law firm. The decision targets the firm's involvement with special counsel Jack Smith, who previously charged Trump in criminal cases that were later dismissed.

Covington & Burling, known for its international legal services, includes notable figures such as former Attorney General Eric Holder. Despite the firm's lack of involvement in investigations against Trump, it provided pro bono services to Smith, fueling Trump's vendetta against perceived political adversaries, as highlighted by his symbolic act of sending the signing pen to Smith.

This directive follows Trump's revocation of former intelligence officials' clearances and reflects the broader Republican strategy to contest alleged judicial weaponization against conservatives. Trump's actions emphasize his sustained focus on those linked to investigations, including attorneys who previously worked with Smith on high-profile cases involving Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)