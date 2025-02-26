Left Menu

Unfolding Mystery: Lockdown at US Naval Air Base in Italy

A lockdown was imposed at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy following an unspecified incident. Online posts reported that a situation occurred at the base's gate, and advised personnel to avoid traveling on certain roads. No further details were provided, and communication with the US Navy 6th Fleet was unavailable.

A lockdown has been initiated at a US air base in Italy, specifically Naval Air Station Sigonella, after an undefined incident. Online messages indicated a lockdown 'due to an ongoing situation' at the base gate, cautioning military personnel to avoid the SP105 highway near Marinai Housing Complex.

The lockdown, described as 'shelter-in-place', persists, according to these messages, although they remain vague. Attempts to contact the US Navy's 6th Fleet, responsible for European operations oversight, have yet to yield a response, whether via calls or email.

Situated in Sicily, NAS Sigonella is an Italian Air Force base that accommodates US naval assets, including P-8 Poseidon aircraft, Triton drones, and Space Force personnel tasked with monitoring missile threats in the vicinity.

