Diplomatic Miss: Kallas's D.C. Trip Without Rubio Meeting
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas's planned meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington DC has been cancelled due to scheduling conflicts. The meeting, set for February 26-27, was intended to discuss U.S. efforts in ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:09 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas will not be meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington DC, her office announced on Wednesday, citing scheduling conflicts as the cause.
Kallas initially announced on Monday that she had planned to engage with Rubio during her visit to Washington DC on February 26-27. The main agenda was to address U.S. strategies aimed at resolving the ongoing war initiated by Russia against Ukraine.
This shift in plans highlights the complexities and challenges of diplomatic schedules amid critical international discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy's Strategic Land Swap Proposal Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions
Emerging Markets Surge Amid Hopes of Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire
Diplomatic Breakthrough: Fogel's Release Fuels Hope for Russia-Ukraine Peace
Marc Fogel's Sudden Release: A Diplomatic Shift Amidst the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Bold Diplomacy: A Path to Peace in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict