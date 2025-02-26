Diplomatic Miss: Kallas's D.C. Trip Without Rubio Meeting

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas will not be meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington DC, her office announced on Wednesday, citing scheduling conflicts as the cause.

Kallas initially announced on Monday that she had planned to engage with Rubio during her visit to Washington DC on February 26-27. The main agenda was to address U.S. strategies aimed at resolving the ongoing war initiated by Russia against Ukraine.

This shift in plans highlights the complexities and challenges of diplomatic schedules amid critical international discussions.

