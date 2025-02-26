Left Menu

Cracking Down on Corruption: Punjab Naib Tehsildar Dismissed for Misconduct

Varinderpal Singh Dhoot, a Naib Tehsildar in Punjab, was dismissed for illegally sanctioning land mutations. The dismissal followed an inquiry revealing violations of the Punjab Village Common Lands Act, 1961. The state's government reinforces its zero-tolerance policy on corruption, warning other officials of severe consequences for similar misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:14 IST
Cracking Down on Corruption: Punjab Naib Tehsildar Dismissed for Misconduct
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against corruption, Punjab has dismissed Naib Tehsildar Varinderpal Singh Dhoot following an inquiry that found him guilty of illegally sanctioning land mutations. The illicit transfers violated the Punjab Village Common Lands Act, 1961, prompting the government's action.

An official release detailed how Dhoot, while serving in Majri, SAS Nagar, falsely transferred ownership of over 10,000 kanals of common village land. His actions disregarded explicit instructions from the Revenue Department prohibiting such transfers.

Punjab's Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Verma, employing a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, stated stern consequences await any officer engaging in malpractice. Further preventive measures include CCTV installations in registrar offices, emphasizing the state's commitment to transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025