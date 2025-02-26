Cracking Down on Corruption: Punjab Naib Tehsildar Dismissed for Misconduct
Varinderpal Singh Dhoot, a Naib Tehsildar in Punjab, was dismissed for illegally sanctioning land mutations. The dismissal followed an inquiry revealing violations of the Punjab Village Common Lands Act, 1961. The state's government reinforces its zero-tolerance policy on corruption, warning other officials of severe consequences for similar misconduct.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move against corruption, Punjab has dismissed Naib Tehsildar Varinderpal Singh Dhoot following an inquiry that found him guilty of illegally sanctioning land mutations. The illicit transfers violated the Punjab Village Common Lands Act, 1961, prompting the government's action.
An official release detailed how Dhoot, while serving in Majri, SAS Nagar, falsely transferred ownership of over 10,000 kanals of common village land. His actions disregarded explicit instructions from the Revenue Department prohibiting such transfers.
Punjab's Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Verma, employing a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, stated stern consequences await any officer engaging in malpractice. Further preventive measures include CCTV installations in registrar offices, emphasizing the state's commitment to transparency and accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
