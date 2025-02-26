Left Menu

Kumaraswamy's Graft Case: A Question of BJP's Integrity

The Supreme Court has dismissed H D Kumaraswamy's plea to quash proceedings in a corruption case involving land de-notification during his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister. Minister Priyank Kharge has criticized the BJP and PM Modi's anti-corruption stance, questioning their alignment with Kumaraswamy.

Updated: 26-02-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:16 IST
Kumaraswamy's Graft Case: A Question of BJP's Integrity
The Supreme Court's decision to dismiss Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's plea in a graft case has sparked questions from Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge directed at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi about their anti-corruption slogan.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy sought to halt proceedings in a corruption case tied to the de-notification of land. His plea was rejected by the court, which stated that his actions during his tenure needed further investigation.

Kharge challenged the BJP's stance, questioning if it would take a stand against Kumaraswamy now as it did against another case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Supreme Court's refusal to quash the proceedings highlights ongoing scrutiny over the alleged misuse of power for personal gain.

