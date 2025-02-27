Left Menu

Amazon India Unit Ordered to Pay $39M for Trademark Violation

An Indian court has ordered Amazon to pay $39 million for infringing the 'Beverly Hills Polo Club' trademark. The case was initiated by Lifestyle Equities, alleging Amazon India sold apparel with a similar logo. Lawyers call it a landmark ruling regarding damages against a U.S. firm in trademark cases.

Updated: 27-02-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 00:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Indian court has made a landmark decision, ordering an Amazon unit to pay $39 million in damages for trademark infringement. The court found that garments with the 'Beverly Hills Polo Club' branding were sold on Amazon's India platform, resulting in a major legal victory for Lifestyle Equities.

The ruling comes after Lifestyle Equities initiated the case in 2020, alleging that Amazon's site listed apparel with a fraudulent logo. The Delhi High Court noted that the logo was nearly indistinguishable, leading to a permanent injunction. Amazon, which denies wrongdoing, did not comment on the ruling.

The case is significant as it reflects one of the highest damage awards in trademark suits within India. Legal experts suggest that the enforcement of this judgment in U.S. courts could set a precedent. Furthermore, Amazon has faced similar allegations in London and a Reuters investigation revealed systematic malpractices by Amazon in India.

