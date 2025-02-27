Left Menu

Global Aid in Limbo: Trump's Administration Faces Court Showdown

President Trump's administration has terminated many U.S. foreign aid contracts amid lawsuits alleging illegal payment freezes. Despite court orders to release funds, the administration halted payments during a policy review, reportedly negating projects linked to diversity and inclusion. Relief efforts face uncertainty, sparking legal battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 02:06 IST
In a contentious move, President Donald Trump's administration finalized its decision to end numerous foreign aid contracts amidst ongoing litigation. This follows claims from organizations that U.S. aid agencies unlawfully froze payments, despite court mandates to release funds. The administration maintains its right to review and suspend agreements to align with policy.

The administration has now completed its review, resulting in the cancellation of approximately 5,800 USAID awards and 4,100 State Department contracts. Amid controversy, it also expedited payments for past work before the contract suspension began, though delays are anticipated due to lack of routine vetting procedures.

Relief efforts hang in the balance as Trump's foreign aid suspension jeopardizes crucial humanitarian work worldwide. Critics charge that the administration, which cut significant aid positions and placed staff on leave, is flouting court orders. Legal challenges continue as plaintiffs argue the breach of federal law and constitutional directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

