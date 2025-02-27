Left Menu

Trump Administration Halts NYC Congestion Pricing: Legal Battle Looms

The Trump administration has set a deadline for New York City to end its congestion pricing program, intended to reduce traffic and fund public transit upgrades. The MTA and NY bridge authority have filed lawsuits against this federal directive, sparking a legal showdown.

The Trump administration has imposed a March 21 deadline for New York City to halt its congestion pricing program. This initiative aimed to cut traffic in Manhattan's central area and fund subway and bus upgrades. The U.S. Transportation Department retracted federal approval of the program, initially supported under Biden's presidency.

Governor Kathy Hochul has appealed to Trump to retain the program. The MTA, asserting the order's unlawfulness, has initiated legal action. The Federal Highway Administration mandated the deadline to ensure an orderly shutdown, according to a recently disclosed letter.

In January, the congestion pricing program boosted NYC's transit funds, collecting $48.6 million with $37.5 million net revenue. Vehicles pay varying fees, with funds projected to support $15 billion in debt for transit enhancements. Despite similar programs in cities like London, Singapore, and Sweden, NYC's initiative faces an uncertain future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

