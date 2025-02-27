Trump's Strategic Silence: U.S.-China-Taiwan Relations
U.S. President Donald Trump deflected questions about America's stance on China potentially taking Taiwan by force, emphasizing ongoing strategic ambiguity. Trump aimed to maintain positive relations with China despite trade tensions. The U.S. continues to support Taiwan through unofficial means, avoiding clear military commitments.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday avoided commenting on whether the United States would allow China to seize control of Taiwan by force. "I never comment on that," he remarked during a White House meeting, avoiding a definitive statement on the sensitive geopolitical issue.
During a Cabinet meeting, Trump responded to a reporter's inquiry regarding his stance on China's potential forceful acquisition of Taiwan, emphasizing his intention to maintain good relations with China, despite tariffs imposed on Chinese goods. Meanwhile, Beijing has not ruled out the use of force to unify Taiwan, a stance Taiwan firmly opposes.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed the U.S.'s long-standing commitment against coercive changes to Taiwan's status, hinting at America's strategic ambiguity. Although the United States switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, it sustains unofficial ties with Taiwan, supporting its defense without committing to military intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Navy's Routine Taiwan Strait Transit Sparks Tension with Beijing
Beijing Simplifies Visa Process for Business Travellers
Modi-Trump Meeting Sparks Beijing's Concern Over Indo-Pacific Dynamics
Baidu's Market Drop: Absence at Key Beijing Meeting Raises Concerns
Markets Brace for U.S.-Beijing Trade Tensions Amidst Awaited Nvidia Earnings