Trump's Strategic Silence: U.S.-China-Taiwan Relations

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday avoided commenting on whether the United States would allow China to seize control of Taiwan by force. "I never comment on that," he remarked during a White House meeting, avoiding a definitive statement on the sensitive geopolitical issue.

During a Cabinet meeting, Trump responded to a reporter's inquiry regarding his stance on China's potential forceful acquisition of Taiwan, emphasizing his intention to maintain good relations with China, despite tariffs imposed on Chinese goods. Meanwhile, Beijing has not ruled out the use of force to unify Taiwan, a stance Taiwan firmly opposes.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed the U.S.'s long-standing commitment against coercive changes to Taiwan's status, hinting at America's strategic ambiguity. Although the United States switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, it sustains unofficial ties with Taiwan, supporting its defense without committing to military intervention.

