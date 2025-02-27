Fragile Truce: Final Hostage Exchange Between Hamas and Israel
Hamas handed over four Israeli hostages' remains in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners as part of a fragile truce in Gaza. Despite setbacks, the ceasefire holds, but the future of the next phase aiming to end the war remains uncertain.
In a tense night exchange, Hamas delivered the remains of four Israeli hostages to Israel, marking the final swap in the current phase of a tenuous ceasefire in Gaza. The bodies were exchanged for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, a move facilitated by Egyptian mediation.
The truce, which took effect on January 19, has mostly held despite challenges. However, as the initial phase ends this week, the extension of the ceasefire and the prospect of ending the long-standing conflict remain uncertain, according to statements from Hamas.
The release agreement faced delays, including an instance where Hamas mistakenly handed over the wrong body. However, the final handover went smoothly, and plans for further negotiations hinge on the completion of this first phase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
