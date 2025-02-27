Hostage Bodies Exchanged Amid Fragile Gaza Truce
Hamas returned the bodies of four Israeli hostages as part of a prisoner exchange with Israel, marking the end of the first phase of a fragile ceasefire in Gaza. The truce, effective since January 19, faced setbacks but has held. Talks for a second phase are uncertain.
In a significant overnight exchange in Gaza, Hamas handed over the bodies of four Israeli hostages, concluding the first phase of a delicate truce with Israel. This exchange coincides with Israel's release of Palestinian prisoners, offering a glimpse into ongoing tensions and negotiations.
The ceasefire, which commenced on January 19, has largely held despite challenges. Its first phase concludes this week, leaving the future uncertain. Hamas has expressed readiness to commence talks for a second phase, contingent upon continued commitment to the ceasefire terms.
The agreement faced disruptions, including a delay when Israel refused to release prisoners following an earlier staged exchange by Hamas. The remains of Israeli hostages, identified as Tsachi Idan, Itzhak Elgarat, Ohad Yahalomi, and Shlomo Mantzur, are undergoing identification in Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
