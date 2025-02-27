Left Menu

Delhi University Challenges Disclosure of PM Modi's Degree Records

Delhi University has informed the Delhi High Court that it is willing to show the court records of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree while opposing a CIC order that allowed the disclosure of such information under RTI. The university argues that the right to privacy outweighs the public's right to know.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University (DU) informed the Delhi High Court that it is open to presenting the court with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree records but resists disclosing them to the public through an RTI request. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated the university's position during a court session presided over by Justice Sachin Datta.

The case revolves around a Central Information Commission (CIC) order requiring DU to disclose records related to all students who passed the BA exam in 1978, including Prime Minister Modi. DU argues that the order infringes on the right to privacy and expresses concern that it could lead to a deluge of RTI applications concerning other students' information.

DU maintains that while the public may be curious, this curiosity does not warrant an invasion of privacy without significant public interest. The university contends that the CIC overstepped by demanding the release of third-party personal data, which it holds in a fiduciary capacity, thus challenging the legality of the directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

