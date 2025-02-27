Left Menu

Daring Gold Smuggling Bust at Delhi Airport

A man was arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for smuggling gold valued at Rs 1.3 crore. The gold, concealed in chemical paste form, was found hidden in his underwear and luggage upon arrival from Jeddah. The contraband was seized following extraction.

Updated: 27-02-2025 18:40 IST
A man was apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi for attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs 1.3 crore into the country, according to a statement by the Customs department on Thursday.

The suspect was taken into custody after arriving from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, via Kuwait on February 24. During an X-ray screening and subsequent personal search, authorities uncovered gold in chemical paste form. The gold was concealed in a pouch wrapped in white adhesive tape, hidden both in the man's underwear and socks placed within his baggage.

After extraction, officials recovered a gold bar weighing 1,585 grams, valued at a tariff of Rs 1,30,46,056. The individual confessed to smuggling the gold, and the contraband was seized by customs officials.

