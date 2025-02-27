Daring Gold Smuggling Bust at Delhi Airport

A man was apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi for attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs 1.3 crore into the country, according to a statement by the Customs department on Thursday.

The suspect was taken into custody after arriving from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, via Kuwait on February 24. During an X-ray screening and subsequent personal search, authorities uncovered gold in chemical paste form. The gold was concealed in a pouch wrapped in white adhesive tape, hidden both in the man's underwear and socks placed within his baggage.

After extraction, officials recovered a gold bar weighing 1,585 grams, valued at a tariff of Rs 1,30,46,056. The individual confessed to smuggling the gold, and the contraband was seized by customs officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)