Tehsildar's Bribe Demand Exposed: Raigad ACB Cracks Down

Kapil Gorpade, a Tehsildar from Poladpur, has been booked by Maharashtra's Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh to issue a land-related order. Despite setting up traps, the bribe was not accepted, and an FIR was filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:12 IST
Tehsildar's Bribe Demand Exposed: Raigad ACB Cracks Down
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A revenue official in Raigad district is facing charges for allegedly soliciting a bribe, according to the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The accused, identified as Kapil Gorpade, who serves as the Tehsildar of Poladpur, has been booked but remains at large, reported Deputy Superintendent of Police Shashikant Padawe.

Gorpade is alleged to have demanded Rs 2.5 lakh from a citizen in exchange for issuing an order concerning a land matter. Although police attempted to catch him in the act twice, he didn't accept the bribe. An FIR was lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act following evidence supporting the claim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

