Tehsildar's Bribe Demand Exposed: Raigad ACB Cracks Down

A revenue official in Raigad district is facing charges for allegedly soliciting a bribe, according to the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The accused, identified as Kapil Gorpade, who serves as the Tehsildar of Poladpur, has been booked but remains at large, reported Deputy Superintendent of Police Shashikant Padawe.

Gorpade is alleged to have demanded Rs 2.5 lakh from a citizen in exchange for issuing an order concerning a land matter. Although police attempted to catch him in the act twice, he didn't accept the bribe. An FIR was lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act following evidence supporting the claim.

(With inputs from agencies.)