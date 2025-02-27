Left Menu

Delhi Liquor Policy: Financial Scandal and Political Contention

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Delhi's liquor policy highlights significant irregularities and financial losses, leading to a Public Accounts Committee examination. The report alleges that the AAP government favored private firms at public expense, prompting political backlash and demands for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will scrutinize the CAG report that exposed serious flaws in Delhi's liquor policy, with findings expected in three months, according to Speaker Vijender Gupta.

Tabled on February 25, the report accuses the AAP government of improper excise policy implementation, causing substantial public financial losses.

Amid political debate, accusations against AAP leadership over potential misconduct have intensified, revealing social and economic repercussions tied to the policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

