Delhi Liquor Policy: Financial Scandal and Political Contention

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will scrutinize the CAG report that exposed serious flaws in Delhi's liquor policy, with findings expected in three months, according to Speaker Vijender Gupta.

Tabled on February 25, the report accuses the AAP government of improper excise policy implementation, causing substantial public financial losses.

Amid political debate, accusations against AAP leadership over potential misconduct have intensified, revealing social and economic repercussions tied to the policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)