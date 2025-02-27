Crisis Looms: Israel's Stand on Gaza's Philadelphi Corridor

Israel's firm stance on retaining the Philadelphi corridor in the Gaza Strip, despite a ceasefire demanding withdrawal, poses a potential crisis with Hamas and mediator Egypt. This contentious decision could jeopardize regional stability at a crucial time for the fragile ceasefire arrangement.

The ceasefire's first phase concluded with Hamas releasing four hostages' remains in exchange for over 600 Palestinian prisoners. The exchange signifies a delicate balance as the truce's second phase, involving more complex negotiations, looms amidst diplomatic efforts by US envoy Steve Witkoff.

As Israeli forces encounter resistance and international scrutiny, Prime Minister Netanyahu committed to more discussions in Cairo. Meanwhile, tension escalates with ongoing humanitarian concerns, as Gaza grapples with devastating consequences from prolonged conflict.

