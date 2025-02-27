Former BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion Faces New Charges in Roorkee Case
Charges against former BJP MLA, Pranav Singh Champion, in the Roorkee firing case have been reduced from attempted murder to culpable homicide. This development, accepted by the court, may facilitate Champion's bail. The incident involved a confrontation between Champion and political rival, Umesh Kumar, resulting in both being arrested.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the charges against former BJP MLA, Pranav Singh Champion, in the Roorkee firing incident have been downgraded. Initially charged with attempted murder, Champion now faces allegations of culpable homicide. The court's acceptance of this charge change could favorably impact his bail prospects.
The case, investigated by Roorkee Police Circle Officer Pankaj Pant, was brought before the court of Haridwar Chief Judicial Magistrate Avinash Kumar Srivastava. Initially charged under Section 109 for attempted murder, it has been altered to Section 110 for culpable homicide, as confirmed by Champion's lawyer, Praveen Tomar.
The incident stemmed from a violent altercation on January 26, where Champion fired multiple rounds outside his rival Umesh Kumar's office in Roorkee. Both leaders were arrested, though Kumar was granted bail swiftly, leaving Champion in judicial custody due to the serious nature of his actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Constables Convicted: Attempted Murder of Senior Officer Unveiled
Special POCSO court in Kolkata sentences man guilty of rape and attempted murder of seven-month-old child to death by hanging.
Conviction in High-Profile Stabbing: Hadi Matar Found Guilty of Attempted Murder of Salman Rushdie
Florida Man Charged with Attempted Murder Amid Accusations of Hate Crime
Trial of Hadi Matar: Attempted Murder or Celebrity-Driven Assault?