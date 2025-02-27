Left Menu

Former BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion Faces New Charges in Roorkee Case

Charges against former BJP MLA, Pranav Singh Champion, in the Roorkee firing case have been reduced from attempted murder to culpable homicide. This development, accepted by the court, may facilitate Champion's bail. The incident involved a confrontation between Champion and political rival, Umesh Kumar, resulting in both being arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:36 IST
In a significant development, the charges against former BJP MLA, Pranav Singh Champion, in the Roorkee firing incident have been downgraded. Initially charged with attempted murder, Champion now faces allegations of culpable homicide. The court's acceptance of this charge change could favorably impact his bail prospects.

The case, investigated by Roorkee Police Circle Officer Pankaj Pant, was brought before the court of Haridwar Chief Judicial Magistrate Avinash Kumar Srivastava. Initially charged under Section 109 for attempted murder, it has been altered to Section 110 for culpable homicide, as confirmed by Champion's lawyer, Praveen Tomar.

The incident stemmed from a violent altercation on January 26, where Champion fired multiple rounds outside his rival Umesh Kumar's office in Roorkee. Both leaders were arrested, though Kumar was granted bail swiftly, leaving Champion in judicial custody due to the serious nature of his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

