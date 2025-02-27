USAID Shutdown: A Tumultuous Era for U.S. Foreign Aid
The Trump administration slashed over 90% of USAID's aid contracts, initiating a 90-day foreign aid pause. This move, part of an 'America First' policy, led to significant operational disruptions. Employees left headquarters amid applause, facing uncertain futures after decades of service. Critical aid programs were threatened, sparking global concern.
In a sweeping move, the Trump administration announced the reduction of more than 90% of USAID's contracts, aligning foreign aid policies with the 'America First' directive. This drastic step has left USAID operations in disarray, jeopardizing crucial global aid initiatives.
Thousands of USAID staff were put on leave as the administration sought to dismantle what it viewed as wasteful federal spending. Workers, many with decades of commitment, vacated the Washington headquarters amidst supportive cheers. An emotional scene unfolded as one family highlighted the personal sacrifices behind governmental shifts, fearing retaliation for their service.
With the review initiated in January completed, critical services such as food and HIV assistance faced cuts, while legal interventions attempted to navigate the stoppage. The Supreme Court temporarily paused the order to release funds, adding layers of uncertainty to the agency's already tumultuous situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
