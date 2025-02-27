Left Menu

USAID Shutdown: A Tumultuous Era for U.S. Foreign Aid

The Trump administration slashed over 90% of USAID's aid contracts, initiating a 90-day foreign aid pause. This move, part of an 'America First' policy, led to significant operational disruptions. Employees left headquarters amid applause, facing uncertain futures after decades of service. Critical aid programs were threatened, sparking global concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:37 IST
USAID Shutdown: A Tumultuous Era for U.S. Foreign Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sweeping move, the Trump administration announced the reduction of more than 90% of USAID's contracts, aligning foreign aid policies with the 'America First' directive. This drastic step has left USAID operations in disarray, jeopardizing crucial global aid initiatives.

Thousands of USAID staff were put on leave as the administration sought to dismantle what it viewed as wasteful federal spending. Workers, many with decades of commitment, vacated the Washington headquarters amidst supportive cheers. An emotional scene unfolded as one family highlighted the personal sacrifices behind governmental shifts, fearing retaliation for their service.

With the review initiated in January completed, critical services such as food and HIV assistance faced cuts, while legal interventions attempted to navigate the stoppage. The Supreme Court temporarily paused the order to release funds, adding layers of uncertainty to the agency's already tumultuous situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025