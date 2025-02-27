USAID Faces Unprecedented Dismantling Amid Trump Administration's Cost-Cutting Efforts

In a sweeping move, the Trump administration is bringing the operations of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to a standstill, jeopardizing its humanitarian efforts globally. As the headquarters closed, staffers faced emotional farewells while carting away personal belongings.

The administration's aggressive efforts, supported by cost-cutting ally Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, have resulted in the termination or furlough of over 90 percent of USAID staff. Contract cancellations, notably in South Africa's HIV programs, highlight the broader implications of these actions.

Despite legal attempts to counter these measures, relief remains elusive. A Supreme Court intervention has temporarily paused the enforcement of a lower court's order demanding the release of financial aid, spotlighting the intensifying legal drama over the agency's future.

