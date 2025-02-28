Bihar's Governance Journey: From Rule of Law to Development Triumphs
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's budget session address highlighted the state's progress since Nitish Kumar's governance began in 2005. Amidst protests, Khan noted significant police recruitments, including increased female representation, and advancements in agriculture and healthcare, while advocating for communal harmony. The session also exposed political tensions within the assembly.
The Governor of Bihar, Arif Mohammad Khan, emphasized the milestones achieved under Nitish Kumar's leadership during the budget session on Friday, focusing on 'rule of law' and 'sustained development' since November 24, 2005. This date marks Kumar's first floor test victory, symbolizing a new era for the state.
Khan's address was interspersed with protest disruptions from CPI(ML) Liberation legislators, clad in handcuffs as a statement against U.S. deportation practices. Despite the uproar, Khan remained undeterred, acknowledging their protest while stressing his constitutional duties.
He underscored large-scale police recruitments, specifically highlighting female inclusion, and illuminated plans for agricultural advancement and healthcare improvements. The budget session also laid bare existing political fractures, particularly concerning defectors within the NDA, and was marked by opposition cries labeling the legislative developments as a 'murder of democracy.'
