Unveiling the Sambhal Riot Inquiry: Insights from the Judicial Commission's Efforts

An investigative commission appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government is delving into the Sambhal riots, sparked last year during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid. Members of the commission interviewed local residents on Friday to gather insights surrounding the violent event.

Comprising former High Court Judge Devendra Arora, former DGP Arvind Kumar Jain, and former Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, the commission was set up post-riots, which tragically resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries, including law enforcement personnel. Currently positioned at the PWD guest house in Sambhal, the commission has been actively capturing statements relevant to the case.

The unrest unfolded following a survey initiated due to claims of a former temple site. The violence saw aggressive protests culminating in chaos and harm. Governor Anandiben Patel enacted the judicial inquiry to thoroughly probe this detrimental incident in Sambhal.

(With inputs from agencies.)