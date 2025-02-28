Left Menu

Unveiling the Sambhal Riot Inquiry: Insights from the Judicial Commission's Efforts

The judicial commission appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government is investigating the Sambhal riots linked to a court-ordered survey at Shahi Jama Masjid. This commission, including former High Court Judge Devendra Arora, DGP Arvind Kumar Jain, and Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, is recording testimonies from locals and officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 28-02-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 15:43 IST
Unveiling the Sambhal Riot Inquiry: Insights from the Judicial Commission's Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An investigative commission appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government is delving into the Sambhal riots, sparked last year during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid. Members of the commission interviewed local residents on Friday to gather insights surrounding the violent event.

Comprising former High Court Judge Devendra Arora, former DGP Arvind Kumar Jain, and former Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, the commission was set up post-riots, which tragically resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries, including law enforcement personnel. Currently positioned at the PWD guest house in Sambhal, the commission has been actively capturing statements relevant to the case.

The unrest unfolded following a survey initiated due to claims of a former temple site. The violence saw aggressive protests culminating in chaos and harm. Governor Anandiben Patel enacted the judicial inquiry to thoroughly probe this detrimental incident in Sambhal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025