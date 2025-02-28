Tragedy Strikes as Blast Rocks Pakistani Mosque

A powerful explosion at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, claimed at least five lives and left 20 injured during Friday prayers, according to police reports. The incident occurred ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramazan, amplifying the tragedy.

The blast took the life of prominent figure Hamidul Haq Haqqani, leader of a faction of the Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) and caretaker of the Madrassa-e-Haqqania in Akora Khattak. Local law enforcement suspects the blast was a targeted suicide bombing aimed at Haqqani, as confirmed by Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah.

Emergency measures were swiftly enacted, with rescue teams transporting the wounded to local hospitals, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's officials condemned the attack and called for public support in the form of blood donations for the injured victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)