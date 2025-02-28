Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Blast Rocks Pakistani Mosque

A devastating explosion during Friday prayers at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, killed five and injured 20 ahead of Ramazan. The attack claimed the life of Hamidul Haq Haqqani, head of a JUI faction. Authorities suspect a suicide bombing targeting Haqqani, while officials call for blood donations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:36 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Blast Rocks Pakistani Mosque
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A powerful explosion at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, claimed at least five lives and left 20 injured during Friday prayers, according to police reports. The incident occurred ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramazan, amplifying the tragedy.

The blast took the life of prominent figure Hamidul Haq Haqqani, leader of a faction of the Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) and caretaker of the Madrassa-e-Haqqania in Akora Khattak. Local law enforcement suspects the blast was a targeted suicide bombing aimed at Haqqani, as confirmed by Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah.

Emergency measures were swiftly enacted, with rescue teams transporting the wounded to local hospitals, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's officials condemned the attack and called for public support in the form of blood donations for the injured victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025