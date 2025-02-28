Tensions Rise Over Gaza Ceasefire Extension

According to two Egyptian security sources, an Israeli delegation present in Cairo is working towards extending the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire by an additional 42 days.

However, tensions are brewing as Hamas disagrees with this extension proposal, preferring to move forward with the second phase as originally planned.

The disagreement underscores the delicate and complex nature of negotiated peace deals in the region, highlighting the different priorities and approaches in the ongoing conflict.

