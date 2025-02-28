Left Menu

Forest Fund Fraud: How 2.5 Crore Went Astray in Odisha

Enforcement officials uncovered a diversion of Rs 2.5 crore intended for the Odisha Forest Department during raids in Kalahandi. Investigations revealed the use of mule accounts by forest officials to misappropriate funds. Several ATM cards, digital devices, and a suspected illegal tiger skin were seized.

Updated: 28-02-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:02 IST
  Country:
  India

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) officials uncovered a massive financial fraud in Odisha's Kalahandi district, where funds totaling Rs 2.5 crore were diverted from the Forest Department's budget.

According to the ED's Bhubaneswar Zonal Office, raids were carried out at various forest offices and officials' residences in the South Division's Jaipatna Range.

The investigation revealed the misuse of mule accounts by certain officials to siphon money from government schemes. The ED confiscated numerous ATM cards, electronic devices, and evidence, including an illegal tiger skin, during the search.

(With inputs from agencies.)

