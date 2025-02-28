Forest Fund Fraud: How 2.5 Crore Went Astray in Odisha

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) officials uncovered a massive financial fraud in Odisha's Kalahandi district, where funds totaling Rs 2.5 crore were diverted from the Forest Department's budget.

According to the ED's Bhubaneswar Zonal Office, raids were carried out at various forest offices and officials' residences in the South Division's Jaipatna Range.

The investigation revealed the misuse of mule accounts by certain officials to siphon money from government schemes. The ED confiscated numerous ATM cards, electronic devices, and evidence, including an illegal tiger skin, during the search.

(With inputs from agencies.)