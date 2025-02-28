Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order: English to Reign as Official Language

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order, designating English as the official U.S. language. This move allows federally-funded agencies to decide whether to continue offering multilingual services, thereby rescinding Bill Clinton's policy requiring language assistance for non-English speakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:03 IST
Trump's Executive Order: English to Reign as Official Language
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on Friday that aims to designate English as the official language of the United States. The White House revealed details of the impending order, which seeks to alter how language services are provided by federally-funded agencies.

The mandate will grant government entities the autonomy to determine whether to continue offering documents and services in languages other than English, essentially revoking a previous policy enacted by former President Bill Clinton that mandated language support for non-English speaking individuals.

Describing the measure as a means to promote unity, enhance government efficiency, and encourage civic engagement, the White House underscored its significance. The Wall Street Journal first broke the news about the executive order on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025