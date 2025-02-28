Trump's Executive Order: English to Reign as Official Language
President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order, designating English as the official U.S. language. This move allows federally-funded agencies to decide whether to continue offering multilingual services, thereby rescinding Bill Clinton's policy requiring language assistance for non-English speakers.
President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on Friday that aims to designate English as the official language of the United States. The White House revealed details of the impending order, which seeks to alter how language services are provided by federally-funded agencies.
The mandate will grant government entities the autonomy to determine whether to continue offering documents and services in languages other than English, essentially revoking a previous policy enacted by former President Bill Clinton that mandated language support for non-English speaking individuals.
Describing the measure as a means to promote unity, enhance government efficiency, and encourage civic engagement, the White House underscored its significance. The Wall Street Journal first broke the news about the executive order on Friday.
