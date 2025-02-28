Judicial Commission Investigates Sambhal Mosque Violence
A judicial commission is investigating the November violence in Sambhal over a disputed mosque survey. The commission, consisting of former officials, is recording witness statements. Tensions erupted following claims of a temple at the mosque site, resulting in clashes that killed four and injured several.
A judicial commission has been appointed to investigate the violence that erupted in Sambhal in November of last year, linked to a court-mandated survey of a Mughal-era mosque.
The commission, which includes notable former officials, is diligently recording statements, aiming to uncover the facts surrounding the clash on November 24, where four individuals lost their lives.
Tensions were sparked by claims that the mosque, where the survey was conducted, was built on a temple site, leading to a violent confrontation between locals and security forces.
