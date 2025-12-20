Key Breakthrough in Bareilly Violence Investigation

On Saturday, police placed Nadeem Khan, a significant figure in the Bareilly violence case and linked to the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), on a four-hour custody remand, escorting him to the district hospital under stringent security measures.

The police emphasized the extensive security arrangements during Khan's transit from jail to the hospital, involving a substantial deployment of force along the route.

Superintendent of Police (City), Manush Parik, stated that the investigation into the Bareilly violence, which erupted on September 26, 2025, is ongoing, with ten FIRs registered so far. He noted sustained interrogation of Khan may lead to significant revelations.

During the Kotwali police station investigation, a breakthrough was made when a complaint by Liaqat Ali led to the discovery of a forged letter. Authorities revealed the document was fabricated to mislead both the administration and media.

The court-granted four-hour remand saw the recovery of the original letter from Khan's residence, deemed crucial evidence, as investigators delve into the broader conspiracy and other potential involvements.