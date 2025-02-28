Left Menu

Trump and Musk's Federal Workforce Accountability Drive

President Trump and Elon Musk are intensifying efforts to hold federal employees accountable by requiring them to report their recent accomplishments. A new email directive, separate from the Office of Personnel Management, is announced. Noncompliance may lead to disciplinary actions, reinforcing their goal to downsize federal agencies.

Trump and Musk's Federal Workforce Accountability Drive
In an effort to scrutinize federal employees' productivity, a controversial directive led by President Donald Trump and entrepreneur Elon Musk will hit inboxes again this Saturday. The initiative asks public servants to list recent tasks, a move criticized as a tactic to downsize government agencies.

Initially, employees received an email last week asking "what did you do last week?" and urging them to detail five accomplishments. Musk has issued a stern warning, stating non-responders could be terminated. Confusion reigns as many agencies offer conflicting advice about replying.

This weekend's follow-up email arrives directly from specific agencies rather than the Office of Personnel Management. The direct approach may escalate stakes for noncompliance as Trump's administration seeks to streamline the federal workforce, potentially leading to widespread layoffs.

