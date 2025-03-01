Washington Intensifies Probe into U.S. Aid to Ukraine After Oval Office Confrontation

A confrontation in the Oval Office involving Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump is set to accelerate investigations into U.S. aid sent to Ukraine, according to a senior official.

Elon Musk, along with his Department of Government Efficiency, has started scrutinizing the vast sums of economic and security assistance provided to Ukraine, revealing several issues so far, the official disclosed anonymously.

Without delving into specifics, the senior official noted that findings by Musk's team have already shown problems, which will now be probed with renewed urgency.

