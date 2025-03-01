Washington Intensifies Probe into U.S. Aid to Ukraine After Oval Office Confrontation
The recent Oval Office clash between Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskiy and President Donald Trump has accelerated U.S. investigations into potential waste and fraud related to aid sent to Ukraine. Spearheaded by Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency, significant issues have already been identified.
A confrontation in the Oval Office involving Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump is set to accelerate investigations into U.S. aid sent to Ukraine, according to a senior official.
Elon Musk, along with his Department of Government Efficiency, has started scrutinizing the vast sums of economic and security assistance provided to Ukraine, revealing several issues so far, the official disclosed anonymously.
Without delving into specifics, the senior official noted that findings by Musk's team have already shown problems, which will now be probed with renewed urgency.
