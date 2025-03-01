Putin's Kremlin Conclave with North Korea's Envoy

Russian President Vladimir Putin convened a significant meeting with a senior North Korean official, Ri Hi-yong, at the Kremlin, according to an announcement by North Korea's state news agency.

Putin, meeting with a key figure of North Korea's Workers' Party, expressed his appreciation for the North's robust support of Russia, indicating a growing alliance between the two nations, as corroborated by the Korean Central News Agency.

Reports from Ukrainian, U.S., and South Korean sources indicate that North Korea has sent thousands of troops to aid Russian forces in Ukraine, signaling a deepening military cooperation.

