Left Menu

Putin's Kremlin Conclave with North Korea's Envoy

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean senior official Ri Hi-yong in Moscow as part of strengthening ties between the two nations. North Korea's support of Russia in Ukraine has included sending thousands of troops, underscoring the deepening cooperation highlighted by the meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 03:08 IST
Putin's Kremlin Conclave with North Korea's Envoy
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin convened a significant meeting with a senior North Korean official, Ri Hi-yong, at the Kremlin, according to an announcement by North Korea's state news agency.

Putin, meeting with a key figure of North Korea's Workers' Party, expressed his appreciation for the North's robust support of Russia, indicating a growing alliance between the two nations, as corroborated by the Korean Central News Agency.

Reports from Ukrainian, U.S., and South Korean sources indicate that North Korea has sent thousands of troops to aid Russian forces in Ukraine, signaling a deepening military cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025