Strengthening Ties: Russia and North Korea Forge a Strategic Partnership

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean official Ri Hi Yong in Moscow, reaffirming the deepening strategic partnership between both nations, according to North Korea's state news agency.

The Kremlin meeting underscored North Korea's active support for Russia, particularly amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with thousands of North Korean troops reportedly aiding Russian forces, as assessed by Ukraine and its allies.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and North Korea, established in June and effective from December, highlights a defense pact poised to provide immediate military support if either nation confronts armed aggression.

