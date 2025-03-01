Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Russia and North Korea Forge a Strategic Partnership

Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior North Korean official Ri Hi Yong met in Moscow to enhance the Russia-North Korea strategic partnership. Both nations highlighted their deepening relations, solidified through a treaty including a mutual defense pact, as North Korea actively supports Russia in the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean official Ri Hi Yong in Moscow, reaffirming the deepening strategic partnership between both nations, according to North Korea's state news agency.

The Kremlin meeting underscored North Korea's active support for Russia, particularly amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with thousands of North Korean troops reportedly aiding Russian forces, as assessed by Ukraine and its allies.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and North Korea, established in June and effective from December, highlights a defense pact poised to provide immediate military support if either nation confronts armed aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

