Punjab's Pledge: The Battle Against Drugs
Punjab Police, supported by the state government, has initiated a massive anti-drug operation involving raids at 750 locations and employing 12,000 officers. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has set a three-month ultimatum to eradicate drugs, emphasizing collaboration across parties and monitoring by cabinet sub-committee for successful execution.
Punjab Police have embarked on a decisive anti-drug campaign across the state, carrying out raids at 750 sites as part of a robust drive aimed at eradicating the drug menace, officials reported.
This operation is part of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's commitment to a drug-free Punjab, deploying 12,000 police personnel in the efforts. The state's government is taking a multi-pronged approach, involving the demolition of properties linked to drug peddlers and calling on political parties for support.
Cabinet Minister Aman Arora emphasized the necessity of a unified front, urging political cooperation. With leadership from Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, the cabinet sub-committee has segmented responsibilities across districts to ensure effective implementation and oversight of anti-drug measures.
