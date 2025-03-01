Punjab's Pledge: The Battle Against Drugs

Punjab Police have embarked on a decisive anti-drug campaign across the state, carrying out raids at 750 sites as part of a robust drive aimed at eradicating the drug menace, officials reported.

This operation is part of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's commitment to a drug-free Punjab, deploying 12,000 police personnel in the efforts. The state's government is taking a multi-pronged approach, involving the demolition of properties linked to drug peddlers and calling on political parties for support.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora emphasized the necessity of a unified front, urging political cooperation. With leadership from Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, the cabinet sub-committee has segmented responsibilities across districts to ensure effective implementation and oversight of anti-drug measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)