Uninterrupted Power Supply Promised for Ramadan in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed the Power Department to ensure uninterrupted electricity during Sehri and Iftar times throughout Ramadan, which begins this Sunday.

Addressing a high-level meeting, Abdullah underscored the importance of effective government services to facilitate a smooth observance of this holy month for citizens.

In addition to power supply, Abdullah focused on adequate water supply, maintaining cleanliness, and boosting security around mosques and public areas. He also urged officials to establish district control rooms to address public grievances efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)