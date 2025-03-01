Left Menu

Tensions Surge: Venezuelan Incursion Into Guyanese Waters

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali reported that a Venezuelan coast guard entered Guyanese waters, approaching an oil vessel. The incursion amplifies the longstanding territorial dispute between the nations over the resource-rich Esequibo area. Guyana plans to raise the issue with international bodies, while the incident drew condemnation from the US and OAS.

01-03-2025
A diplomatic storm brews between Guyana and Venezuela after a Venezuelan coast guard patrol reportedly intruded into Guyanese waters, nearing an output vessel stationed in an offshore oil block, President Irfaan Ali stated on Saturday.

The incident marks a dramatic escalation in the enduring territorial clash concerning the Esequibo region, an area spanning 160,000 square kilometers. This location has been a bone of contention and is currently under examination by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In response, Guyana summoned the Venezuelan ambassador for consultations, registered a formal complaint, and sought support from various international entities, including CARICOM. The Organization of American States has condemned the encroachment, with further repercussions warned by the United States if provocations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

