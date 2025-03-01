Tensions Rise Over Venezuelan Naval Actions in Guyanese Waters

The tension between Venezuela and Guyana escalated as the U.S. State Department criticized Venezuelan naval maneuvers near ExxonMobil's unit in Guyanese waters, categorizing them as violations of Guyana's territory.

In a strong statement, the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs declared any further provocations by the Maduro regime could lead to significant consequences, underscoring U.S. support for Guyana.

The U.S. reaffirmed its commitment to respecting the 1899 arbitral award that recognized Guyana's territorial sovereignty, amid the increasing geopolitical tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)