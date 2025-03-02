Ceasefire Tensions: The Gaza Stalemate Continues

Israel halted aid trucks entering Gaza, escalating a standoff over the ceasefire that paused hostilities for six weeks. As tensions rise, Hamas urges Egyptian and Qatari mediators to intervene. Prime Minister Netanyahu agreed to a U.S.-proposed temporary truce extension, pending Hamas's release of hostages.

The ceasefire, if approved, would last through Ramadan and Passover, contingent upon Hamas releasing hostages in phases. However, Hamas stands firm on adhering to the initial ceasefire terms, rejecting any temporary extension until permanent negotiations conclude.

In the ceasefire's first phase, hostages were exchanged for prisoners, challenging future negotiations. Israel demands all hostages' release to stop conflict, while Hamas calls recent actions 'blackmail.' The global community's involvement is sought as hostilities threaten to reignite amid disagreements over Gaza's future governance.

