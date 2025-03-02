Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions: The Gaza Stalemate Continues

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas faces challenges as discussions to extend the current truce escalate. Mediation by Egyptian and Qatari officials is ongoing, with disagreements on releasing hostages and trade restrictions escalating tensions. The international community watches as the situation remains precariously unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 14:16 IST
Israel halted aid trucks entering Gaza, escalating a standoff over the ceasefire that paused hostilities for six weeks. As tensions rise, Hamas urges Egyptian and Qatari mediators to intervene. Prime Minister Netanyahu agreed to a U.S.-proposed temporary truce extension, pending Hamas's release of hostages.

The ceasefire, if approved, would last through Ramadan and Passover, contingent upon Hamas releasing hostages in phases. However, Hamas stands firm on adhering to the initial ceasefire terms, rejecting any temporary extension until permanent negotiations conclude.

In the ceasefire's first phase, hostages were exchanged for prisoners, challenging future negotiations. Israel demands all hostages' release to stop conflict, while Hamas calls recent actions 'blackmail.' The global community's involvement is sought as hostilities threaten to reignite amid disagreements over Gaza's future governance.

