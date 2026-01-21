Syrian Forces Gain Control of al-Hol Camp Amid Fragile Truce
The Syrian government has taken control of the al-Hol camp, previously controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), amid a truce with Kurdish fighters. The camp houses 24,000 people linked to the Islamic State, sparking humanitarian concerns. As tensions persist, the SDF retains control over several IS detention facilities.
On Wednesday, the Syrian government secured full control over the sprawling al-Hol camp in northeast Syria, known for housing thousands associated with the Islamic State group. This development comes as a truce with Kurdish fighters, who previously controlled the camp, appears to be holding.
The camp, once accommodating 73,000 individuals at its peak in 2019, currently shelters approximately 24,000 people, predominantly women and children linked to Islamic State members. This includes around 14,500 Syrians and 3,000 Iraqis, while a secured section holds about 6,500 loyalist supporters from across the globe.
Despite the changed control, humanitarian conditions at the camp have drawn criticism. Residents report a lack of basic necessities like clinics, water, and food. Concurrently, Syrian forces continue to negotiate authority over prisons containing 9,000 detained IS members, amid recent escape incidents and ongoing security concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transfer Strategy: U.S. Military Relocates Islamic State Detainees
Transfer of IS Detainees Sparks New Dynamic in Syria-Iraq Relations
U.S. Transfers ISIS Detainees from Syria to Iraq Amid Regional Turmoil
Prison Uncertainty: The Fate of IS Detainees in Syria Shifts
Syrian Forces Regain Control of Strategic al-Hol Camp Amid Fragile Truce