Syrian Forces Gain Control of al-Hol Camp Amid Fragile Truce

The Syrian government has taken control of the al-Hol camp, previously controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), amid a truce with Kurdish fighters. The camp houses 24,000 people linked to the Islamic State, sparking humanitarian concerns. As tensions persist, the SDF retains control over several IS detention facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alhol | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:04 IST
On Wednesday, the Syrian government secured full control over the sprawling al-Hol camp in northeast Syria, known for housing thousands associated with the Islamic State group. This development comes as a truce with Kurdish fighters, who previously controlled the camp, appears to be holding.

The camp, once accommodating 73,000 individuals at its peak in 2019, currently shelters approximately 24,000 people, predominantly women and children linked to Islamic State members. This includes around 14,500 Syrians and 3,000 Iraqis, while a secured section holds about 6,500 loyalist supporters from across the globe.

Despite the changed control, humanitarian conditions at the camp have drawn criticism. Residents report a lack of basic necessities like clinics, water, and food. Concurrently, Syrian forces continue to negotiate authority over prisons containing 9,000 detained IS members, amid recent escape incidents and ongoing security concerns.

