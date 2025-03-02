Left Menu

Starmer Secures £1.6 Billion Missile Deal for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a £1.6 billion deal enabling Ukraine to purchase 5,000 air-defense missiles, manufactured by Thales. With a range of over 6 kilometers, these missiles will bolster Ukraine's defenses amidst escalating drone attacks by Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 23:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveiled a significant £1.6 billion deal on Sunday, allowing Ukraine to acquire 5,000 air-defense missiles through export finance. The announcement was made at a summit in London.

The UK's Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the high-performance missiles will be produced by Thales. These versatile missiles, capable of being deployed from various platforms on land, sea, and air, come with an impressive range exceeding six kilometers.

As tensions with Russia escalate, with Ukraine experiencing its largest drone attack in three years, this agreement is seen as crucial for fortifying Ukraine's defenses and maintaining infrastructure security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

