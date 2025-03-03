Euro Climbs as Europe Leads Peace Push and Bitcoin Soars

The euro rebounded from a recent low on Monday, alongside sterling, as Europe spearheaded a renewed effort for peace in Ukraine. The rally helped the euro climb by 0.4% early in the day.

In North America, the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso saw gains following U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's comments suggesting that planned tariffs might not reach the full 25%. The U.S. dollar index eased slightly amid these developments.

Bitcoin surged back to near $95,000 as President Trump announced its inclusion in a new strategic cryptocurrency reserve, sparking a notable rise for other major tokens like ether and XRP.

