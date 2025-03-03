U.S.-Philippines Alliance Reaffirmed for Indo-Pacific Interests

The diplomatic ties between the United States and the Philippines have been reinforced, with both nations emphasizing their mutual interests in the strategically vital Indo-Pacific region. Manila's ambassador to the United States, Jose Manuel Romualdez, confirmed this development in a statement on Monday.

Speaking at a forum attended by foreign journalists, Ambassador Romualdez underscored the critical need for countries to bolster their own defense capabilities and economic security. He stressed that maintaining these strengthens the foundation of global alliances and mutual support.

The discussions highlighted a continuous commitment to a strong bilateral relationship, aiming to ensure stability and security in the region amidst evolving global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)