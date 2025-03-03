Dog Dispute Escalates to Assault Incident in Thane
In Thane, Maharashtra, a woman is facing legal action after allegedly using casteist slurs and physically assaulting three minor children following a dispute stemming from complaints about her pet dog. Authorities have charged her under various legal provisions, and an investigation is underway, although no arrests have been made yet.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Thane district, police have filed a case against a woman accused of using casteist slurs and assaulting three minor children. The confrontation originated from complaints about her pet dog causing disturbances in the Shahapur locality.
The situation escalated when a group of women voiced their grievances to the accused about the nuisance caused by her dog. Instead of addressing the issue, the woman allegedly responded aggressively, directing abusive language and casteist remarks towards the complainants.
As tensions rose, she reportedly blamed the surrounding children for creating noise that disturbed her pet, leading to the alleged physical assault of three minors, aged between 3 and 8. Police are investigating the matter and have not made any arrests yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
