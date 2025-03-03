Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Heads to U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

India's trade minister Piyush Goyal travels to the U.S. to discuss trade amid concerns over President Trump's proposed reciprocal tariffs. During the trip, discussions will aim toward a trade deal segment by 2025, while Indian exporters worry about potential $7 billion in annual losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 11:05 IST
Piyush Goyal Heads to U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks
Piyush Goyal

India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal embarked on a sudden trip to the United States on Monday to engage in crucial trade talks, according to two government officials. His visit comes as a response to the mounting pressure of President Donald Trump's proposed reciprocal tariffs, scheduled to commence in April.

This unexpected journey prompted Goyal to cancel previously scheduled meetings, which were set until March 8. The discussions in the U.S. are a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit, which focused on achieving a preliminary trade deal segment by the fall of 2025.

Indian exporters, particularly in the auto and agriculture sectors, express concerns over the potential ramifications of Trump's tariff proposal, with Citi Research analysts estimating that it could result in roughly $7 billion in annual losses for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Humans overestimate AI’s ability to mimic their decisions

AI vs. traditional grading: Small LLMs show promise in argument assessment

The role of technology in mental health: Can digital tools improve help-seeking?

Exploring AI through young eyes: What kids think about chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025