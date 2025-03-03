Tragedy in Thamarassery: Murder of Class 10 Student Sparks Outcry

A tragic incident unfolded as the murder of a Class 10 student in Thamarassery is believed to have been premeditated, as suggested by police on Monday. Conversations retrieved from a WhatsApp group chat among the students indicated detailed planning, raising concerns about the psychological state of the involved students.

Authorities conducted searches at the homes of the accused to recover the weapon and are examining mobile phones and social media interactions for further insights. Investigators are also exploring the possibility of adult involvement, especially in light of allegations concerning the main accused's father's connections to criminal networks.

The decision to allow the accused to sit for their SSLC exams has sparked outrage, particularly from the victim's father, Iqbal, who fears it may encourage future violence. Despite protests, the exams proceeded within a juvenile home, following controversy over initial arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)