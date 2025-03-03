Left Menu

Anglo-French Initiative Pushes for Partial Truce in Ukraine

France and Britain propose a one-month partial truce in Ukraine, targeting air, sea, and energy attacks but not ground fighting. This initiative aims to support Western commitment to Ukraine and explore peace negotiation possibilities with Russia. Ground troops deployment will be considered only in later stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:13 IST
Anglo-French Initiative Pushes for Partial Truce in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France and Britain have jointly proposed a one-month partial truce in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This proposed ceasefire would specifically halt air, sea, and energy infrastructure attacks, excluding ground combat, as announced by French President Emmanuel Macron and his foreign minister.

This comes amid ongoing European diplomatic efforts to bolster Western support for Ukraine, following a tense exchange between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump. The truce could test Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace, facilitating further negotiations, according to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Under this proposal, European ground forces would only enter Ukraine in a subsequent phase, Macron detailed in an interview. Meanwhile, UK, France, and their allies continue to privately discuss various strategies, as British armed forces minister Luke Pollard noted the current lack of formal recognition for the proposed plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025