Anglo-French Initiative Pushes for Partial Truce in Ukraine

France and Britain have jointly proposed a one-month partial truce in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This proposed ceasefire would specifically halt air, sea, and energy infrastructure attacks, excluding ground combat, as announced by French President Emmanuel Macron and his foreign minister.

This comes amid ongoing European diplomatic efforts to bolster Western support for Ukraine, following a tense exchange between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump. The truce could test Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace, facilitating further negotiations, according to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Under this proposal, European ground forces would only enter Ukraine in a subsequent phase, Macron detailed in an interview. Meanwhile, UK, France, and their allies continue to privately discuss various strategies, as British armed forces minister Luke Pollard noted the current lack of formal recognition for the proposed plan.

