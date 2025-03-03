Court Orders Document Share in Dikshit Defamation Case

In a recent judicial development, a Delhi court directed Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit to furnish documents pertaining to his defamation lawsuit to AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh. The directive underscores the evolving legal narrative between Congress and AAP over allegations of defamation.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal emphasized the necessity for the complainant to also provide a copy of a pen drive, which allegedly contains defamatory statements, to the respondents. As the case unfolds, both sides are set to reconvene for compliance and consideration on March 12, 2025.

The complaint alleges that Atishi and Singh harmed Dikshit's goodwill by accusing him of colluding with the BJP, significantly tarnishing his reputation. This allegation arose from a press conference where the AAP leaders asserted Dikshit's involvement with the BJP in securing electoral campaign funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)