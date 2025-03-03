Left Menu

Legal Tussle: BJP MLA Challenges Defamation Case

BJP MLA Karnail Singh challenged a defamation case filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain in a Delhi court. Singh's lawyer argued that the case was not maintainable since Singh was neither an MLA nor an MP during the alleged incident. The court will hear arguments on March 26, 2025.

New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:02 IST
  • India

BJP MLA Karnail Singh is contesting the maintainability of a defamation case lodged against him by AAP's Satyendra Jain at a Delhi court. The contentious issue stems from comments Singh allegedly made during a television interview on January 19.

The counsel for Singh informed the additional chief judicial magistrate, Paras Dalal, responsible for MP and MLA cases, that his client was not holding any official legislative position at the time of the supposed defamatory remark.

The judge has scheduled the matter for arguments concerning its maintainability on March 26, 2025. The accusation arose from Singh's televised statement alleging that the Enforcement Directorate recovered 37 kilograms of gold from Jain's residence and claimed that Jain owned 1,100 acres of land, purportedly acquired through corruption and money laundering.

