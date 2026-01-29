Left Menu

Delhi Court Denies Bail in High-Profile 2020 Riots Case

A Delhi court rejected the bail applications of three accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. Despite the Supreme Court granting bail to five other accused, the court denied bail to Salim Malik, Athar Khan, and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, citing their alleged involvement in organizing the riots.

A Delhi court on Thursday denied bail to three individuals implicated in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. Accused Salim Malik, Athar Khan, and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain are facing serious charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), related to their involvement in the riots.

The trio sought bail following the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to five other accused in the same case. They argued for parity, maintaining that they face similar charges. However, Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai dismissed their applications, reinforcing the allegations of their central role in the conspiracy.

The court highlighted Athar Khan's alleged participation in secret meetings and inflammatory activities in northeast Delhi. Similarly, Salim Malik was identified as a key figure in organizing anti-CAA/NRC protests. Currently, seven of the 18 accused remain in custody as legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

