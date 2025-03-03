Philippines Probes Donations Amid Espionage Allegations

The Philippine government plans to scrutinize cash and other donations from groups linked to the Chinese Communist Party, led by four Chinese nationals accused of espionage, an official stated Monday. Reuters reported that these individuals were involved in civic groups managed by China's foreign influence network.

The groups donated 500,000 pesos as a "poverty alleviation bursary" to Tarlac's mayor, and also provided motorbikes and patrol vehicles to local police. "Accepting donations is acceptable if done in good faith," clarified Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro, emphasizing the need for investigation if ulterior motives are suspected.

The Philippines has recently arrested eight suspected Chinese spies, amid tensions over disputed South China Sea territories. No specific foreign interference law exists currently, though one is in progress. Public donations need presidential approval when from foreign authorities, as per regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)