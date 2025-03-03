Left Menu

Drama in Courtroom: Lawyer Threatens Extreme Action

The Supreme Court witnessed a dramatic scene as a lawyer threatened to commit suicide if his plea was not granted. Justice Oka demanded a written apology, warning of consequences. The emotionally charged lawyer later apologized but must submit a formal apology by March 7.

The Supreme Court was the setting for high drama on Monday when a lawyer, involved in a criminal case, threatened to end his life if his plea was not approved. The incident unfolded as Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan presided over the hearing.

The lawyer, representing through video conferencing, made the shocking statement while arguing the case of Ramesh Kumaran against the state and another party. In response, Justice Oka expressed disbelief and warned the lawyer of repercussions, including suspension and further legal actions. Following this, the lawyer disconnected from the session abruptly.

Subsequently, the lawyer reappeared to offer a verbal apology for his emotional outburst, but the court insisted on a written apology by March 7. The court emphasized disciplinary measures if he failed to comply. The case originally involved cross FIRs, yet further details remain unavailable.

