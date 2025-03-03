Female Suicide Bomber Strikes in Balochistan: A Deadly New Tactic

A female suicide bomber has struck in the southwestern province of Balochistan, Pakistan, killing one paramilitary force member and injuring four others, according to district officials on Monday.

The attack occurred in Kalat District, where Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shabbir confirmed that a soldier from the Frontier Corps was killed. Currently, no group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, but it follows a pattern seen with the Baloch Liberation Army, which has previously utilized female attackers in their violent campaigns.

Balochistan, rich in gas and mineral resources but plagued by poverty, is the site of ongoing ethnic insurgent activity. These groups accuse the central government of resource exploitation. In August, separatist militants conducted lethal assaults on police, infrastructure, and security forces, leading to escalated military responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)